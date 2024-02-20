IronHorse Capital Transfers Listing of Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (Ticker: CGV) to New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Floor

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IronHorse Capital, a leading provider of innovative investment solutions, today announced its decision to transfer the listing of the Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (Ticker: CGV) from NYSE ARCA to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Floor, effective February 23, 2024.

The Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (Ticker: CGV) offers investors an innovative avenue to access global equities traded in their native markets and currencies, all within a discerning value-oriented investment framework. This strategy not only taps into opportunities across international markets but also prioritizes value-driven investment principles, ensuring a well-rounded approach to global equity exposure.

"We are excited to move the listing of the Conductor Global Equity Value ETF to the NYSE Floor," said Kerr Tigrett, President at IronHorse Capital. "This decision reflects our commitment to enhancing liquidity and accessibility for our investors while leveraging the benefits of the NYSE's robust trading platform."

By listing on the NYSE Floor, the Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (Ticker: CGV) will benefit from the exchange's floor-based trading model, which combines advanced technology with human oversight to ensure efficient and orderly trading. This model is expected to contribute to tighter spreads and increased liquidity in the secondary markets, ultimately seeking to enhance the investor experience.

"We are pleased to welcome the Conductor Global Equity Value ETF to the NYSE floor," said Douglas Yones, Head of the Exchange Traded Products at the NYSE. "The Conductor Global Equity Value ETF will now be able to offer investors trading with unparalleled market quality, powered by the NYSE floor's unique combination of world-class technology and human judgment."

The ticker symbol for the Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (Ticker: CGV) will remain unchanged. The transfer of the listing is not anticipated to impact the trading of the ETF or its shareholders, and no action is required from shareholders in connection with this listing transfer.

About IronHorse Capital:

IronHorse Capital is a leading global equity ETF firm. Grounded in our commitment to value metrics, we strive to provide cutting-edge investment solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of investors.

For more information about the Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (Ticker: CGV) and other investment products offered by IronHorse Capital, please visit www.conductoretfs.com.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Conductor Global Equity Value ETF before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the ETF and can be obtained from calling 1-615-200-0240 or www.conductoretfs.com.

The Conductor ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC., Member FINRA   IronHorse Capital Management and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are not affiliated. 7184-NLD 02/20/2024.

