Ironhorse Funding LLC Opens Western Operations Center in Salt Lake City, UT

BEVERLY, Mass., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironhorse Funding LLC announces the opening of its western operations center located in Salt Lake City, UT, to offer extended service hours to clients and customers in mountain and pacific time zones. The new loan operations center is located in American Plaza II, a business center in downtown Salt Lake City. Ironhorse Funding, headquartered in Beverly, MA, is a leading non-prime and sub-prime originator, lender, and servicer for the motorcycle, powersports, RV, and marine industries.

The Ironhorse Funding team located in Salt Lake City has been fully operational since April 2021 and is led by the Director of Operations, Bryan Fenger. This center currently provides underwriting services and in the coming months will be expanded to offer additional dealer and customer support, including collections.

Dan Wilensky, Managing Director of Ironhorse Funding says, "We're excited by the unprecedented growth we've experienced in the past year and this office allows us to better align our operation to meet the needs of our growing national client base throughout the western continental United States. The additional staff also allows us to provide greater support for all our clients, dealers, and borrowers."

In addition to the new office in Salt Lake City, Ironhorse Funding has expanded their Beverly, MA headquarters by 9,500 square feet to over 25,000 square feet to accommodate additional staff needed to support the national business expansion. For over fifteen years, the Ironhorse Funding team has been focused on creating and offering access to financing programs so clients can approve borrowers of every credit profile and supporting those programs with exceptional customer service.

About Ironhorse Funding LLC

Ironhorse Funding delivers access to the most comprehensive and efficient non-prime and sub-prime finance programs in the motorcycle, powersports, RV, and marine industries with a full suite of services to dealers, distributors, and OEMs in these markets as well as direct-to-consumer lending. Currently operating in over 25 states, Ironhorse Funding is in the implementation phase of a national expansion and is expected to be operating nationwide by third quarter of 2021. Ironhorse Funding has originated over 75,000 loans and leases and manages consumer retail installment loans and leases for dealers, distributors, OEMs, investors and financial institutions on indirect, captive, and direct-to-consumer platforms. To learn more, visit https://www.ironhorsefunding.com



