Ironhorse Funding, LLC Raises $30 Million of Capital from Crestline Investors

BOSTON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironhorse Funding, LLC, a full-service financing platform that provides operational and capital support for dealers and distributors in the motorcycle and powersports market, is pleased to announce it has raised strategic financing from Crestline Investors, Inc. ("Crestline").
Crestline's investment will be funded through the firm's Opportunity Fund III platform, which seeks to deploy capital where Crestline finds inefficiencies in the primary credit markets in North America and Europe. The funding will be used to provide alternative financing solutions for consumers in the motorcycle and powersports market.
"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Crestline as they have a significant understanding of and presence in the alternative lending space," said Dan Wilensky, CEO of Ironhorse Funding, LLC. "Motorcycle and powersports dealerships need expanded consumer financing options. This agreement with Crestline Investors will give us the increased financial bandwidth to take Ironhorse funding and our associated dealers to the next level."
"Ironhorse Funding provides expanded financing options to dealers, distributors and original equipment manufacturers as they navigate a challenging operating and credit environment," said Rahul Vaid, Managing Director, Crestline Investors. "Ironhorse's team of professionals have deep knowledge and expertise in understanding the financial needs of this vertical market and we are excited to be involved with their growth."
About Ironhorse Funding, LLC
Ironhorse Funding, LLC, based in Beverly, Massachusetts is a leading alternative specialty lender to motorcycle/powersports dealerships and finance companies.
About Crestline Investors, Inc.
Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund, and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Tokyo.
