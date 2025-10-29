Ironlight Markets Receives FINRA Approval to Launch the First U.S. Regulated ATS with Atomic On-Chain Settlement for Tokenized Securities

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironlight Markets, LLC ("Ironlight"), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of Ironlight Group Inc., today announced that it has received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to operate an Alternative Trading System (ATS) supporting the issuance and secondary trading of both traditional and tokenized securities, including real-world assets (RWAs).

The approval makes Ironlight one of the few U.S.-regulated platforms authorized to trade digital asset securities, and the only U.S. platform capable of atomic settlement directly on-chain, where trades clear and settle instantly. This milestone establishes a new benchmark for speed, transparency, and compliance in regulated digital markets.

"FINRA's approval confirms Ironlight's leadership in building the first open-access, institutional-grade marketplace for tokenized assets," said Robert McGrath, CEO of Ironlight Group Inc. "By delivering atomic settlement and sub 20-microsecond trade matching, we're removing friction from the legacy clearing process and creating a direct bridge between the U.S. financial system and blockchain technology."

A New Standard for Regulated Tokenization

Ironlight's ATS integrates a centralized order book with atomic on-chain settlement, enabling real-time trading and clearing in under 20 microseconds. The system's open-access model allows any bank, broker, or registered investment advisor to connect through standard FIX or API interfaces, bringing the efficiency of blockchain to the entire regulated ecosystem.

"Our ATS clears and settles trades in a single atomic event—instantly and securely," said Matthew Celebuski, President of Ironlight Group Inc. "It's the infrastructure that allows institutions to finally access the benefits of tokenization without compromising on regulatory standards."

Looking Ahead

With FINRA approval secured, Ironlight is preparing to launch its ATS with a strong pipeline of institutional participants and issuers spanning private credit, venture capital, and alternative investments. The company's next phase will focus on expanding market access, deepening partnerships with regulated custodians, and accelerating the institutional adoption of tokenized infrastructure across global capital markets.

By combining blockchain innovation with trusted financial oversight, Ironlight is redefining how capital is raised, traded, and settled, ushering in a faster, more transparent, and more efficient era for global finance.

About Ironlight Markets

Ironlight Markets, LLC (CRD 330576) is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member approved to conduct M&A advisory, private placements, and operate an Alternative Trading System for digital and traditional securities. Its platform enables the issuance, trading, and lifecycle management of tokenized assets under the U.S. regulatory perimeter. Ironlight Markets is a subsidiary of Ironlight Group Inc., a New York–based financial technology company developing the infrastructure for a global tokenized securities ecosystem.

