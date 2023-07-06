Ironman Introduces Mileage Coverage in Upgraded Protection Policy

News provided by

Hercules Tires

06 Jul, 2023, 14:08 ET

Offering Cements Ironman as the "Tires to Trust." 

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR) today announced a significant upgrade to its Ironman Limited Protection Policy. Effective July 1, 2023, the Ironman Tires brand, now includes mileage coverage, providing enhanced peace of mind for every tire purchased, reinforcing Ironman Tires as the "Tires to Trust." 

This exciting enhancement applies to a wide range of passenger and light truck tires sold across the United States and Canada, offering coverage that extends up to an impressive 55,000 miles or 90,000 kilometers. With this extended protection, consumers can have added confidence, knowing that their tires are backed by Ironman's unwavering commitment to quality and durability. 

This milestone announcement follows the successful introduction of the Road Hazard protection policy in 2018, which guarantees free replacement with a comparable Ironman brand tire during the first 12 months of purchase or until 2/32nd of treadwear, whichever comes first. The policy offers safeguarding against common road hazards encountered during regular on-road driving, including potholes or nails. Beyond the initial 12 months, customers can benefit from a prorated credit within two years of purchase or until the first 50% of tread life, whichever occurs earlier. 

"The inclusion of Mileage coverage across our expanding lineup of Ironman Tires solidifies our ongoing mission to competitively position the brand as the best among tier 4 and other low-cost radials. It not only reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional quality and affordability but also empowers our valued retailers and consumers with the assurance of Ironman's product quality, as we highlight in our recently updated tagline - Tires to Trust," said Steven Liu, Vice President of Product Development for Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. 

For complete details on the upgraded Ironman Limited Protection Policy, please visit www.ironmantires.com

About Hercules Tires:
Ironman is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company. Hercules is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, UTV, light truck, medium truck, agriculture, and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted the Hercules brand to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value. The Hercules Tires brand is available at more than 4,000 retail locations across North America. Hercules Tire and Rubber company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services via more than 115 distribution centers to approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.  

SOURCE Hercules Tires

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.