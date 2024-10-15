IronNet Appoints Retired Rear Admiral Mike Hewitt As Lead Independent Director, Further Strengthening Cybersecurity Expertise

HALETHORPE, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet, the AI-based collective defense company, has appointed Retired Rear Admiral Mike Hewitt as lead independent director on the company's board, further strengthening IronNet's seasoned leadership team and reinforcing its position as an unquestioned leader in cybersecurity.

Hewitt first joined the board as a director in February, bringing 31 years of active duty experience in the United States Navy to IronNet's leadership. In new his role as lead independent director, Hewitt will support IronNet chair and CEO Linda Zecher, the board, and the leadership team as they together drive the business to greater heights.

"Admiral Hewitt is an outstanding asset for IronNet, bringing experience and leadership that will benefit not only the board but also the company's key stakeholders, including investors, customers and team of outstanding professionals," Zecher said. "IronNet prides itself on having a team with unmatched government and commercial experience, equipping us to enable nations and enterprises to defend against emerging threats in real time."

Admiral Hewitt will also lead a newly-formed National Security Advisory Council of distinguished leaders. The National Security Advisory Council is formed to represent the United States and allies whose cybersecurity is protected by IronNet's Collective Defense IronDome.

A career naval aviator, Hewitt distinguished himself across a diverse spectrum of defense-related competencies. He was not only an outstanding leader at the flag rank in naval aviation, but also had unqualified success in major acquisition programs, legislative affairs, joint warfare and, most notably, as lead for Information Operations, Cyberspace Operations, Non-Kinetic and Net warfare for all of Department of Defense.

Hewitt is recognized as one of the departments leading experts in strategy to task advancing asymmetric warfare, non-kinetic warfare and sensitive collaboration within the DoD, Interagency and National Security Staff.

Upon his retirement from military, service RDML Hewitt founded HSH Analytics, a company dedicated to providing unmatched expertise in special access program operational employment, future warfighting scenario development and emerging technologies aligned to asymmetric warfare. Admiral Hewitt is also the Founder and CEO of IP3, a leading US advanced nuclear development company that operates globally.

"I look forward to deepening my work helping IronNet pursue smart growth as it looks to the future, focusing on delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers," Hewitt said. "I spent my professional career protecting critical assets and am motivated to play a vital role strengthening IronNet's capacity to guard enterprises, sectors, and nations against sophisticated cyber adversaries."

IronNet, founded in 2014, merges industry-leading cybersecurity products with unrivaled service to deliver the most advanced real-time defense across global, private, and public sectors. Bringing together some of the best minds in cybersecurity and an unmatched team of experts from industry, government, and academia, IronNet was born to more effectively defend enterprises, sectors, and nations against highly organized cyber adversaries and increasingly sophisticated attacks.

