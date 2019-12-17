IronNet Continues Growth with the Announcement of a Team in Asia/Pacific and Japan

FULTON, Md., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity, a leader in collective defense and network traffic analysis, today announced that it has appointed Gaurav Chhiber as Vice President of Sales for Asia/Pacific and Japan (APJ). Chhiber will establish IronNet's presence in APJ to support existing customers and drive new business for IronNet's IronDefense and IronDome solutions in the region's enterprise and public sector segments. This news comes on the heels of the announcement of IronNet's new EMEA headquarters and team.

Demand for cybersecurity solutions in APJ is growing, amid increasing security incidents such as the SingHealth data breach of June, 2018, and heightened vigilance in anticipation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan. Investment in solutions to combat this rising trend is also on the rise. According to Gartner1, information security and risk management end-user spending in the enterprise infrastructure protection market in Asia/Pacific* is projected to reach $4.2 billion (in constant currency) in 2023, reflecting 9.3% CAGR. Even greater growth in spending is anticipated in the enterprise security services market. Gartner estimates that Asia/Pacific's* spending in this market is projected to reach $20.5 billion (in constant currency) in 2023, reflecting 7.2% CAGR. (*Asia/Pacific is Emerging Asia/Pacific and Mature Asia/Pacific regions as well as Japan.)



"We see great promise in IronNet's ability to help secure organizations against cyber threats across the public and private sectors in the APJ region," said General (Ret.) Keith B. Alexander, IronNet Chairman and Co-CEO, former Director of the U.S. National Security Agency and Founding Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command. "Establishing our presence in Singapore, with an experienced leader like Gaurav Chhiber, will increase access to IronNet's advanced threat detection solutions and continue to scale the benefits of collective defense across the region."

Chhiber has two decades of sales and senior management experience in building and leading enterprise sales in the APJ region. Before joining IronNet, Chhiber worked at Micro Focus (earlier HP Enterprise) in various roles, including Director of Security Software, where he was responsible for overall business unit strategy and business development across APJ. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Verizon Enterprise, holding a range of leadership roles in Asia, during which he played an instrumental role in scaling the business in the region.

In his role as VP of Sales for APJ at IronNet, Chhiber will introduce IronNet's massively scalable Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) platform to the region. Leveraging advanced behavioral analysis, IronNet will bring a new level of cyber threat detection and empower customers with Iron Dome, a real-time, machine-speed threat sharing solution for collective defense.

"We are faced with ever-evolving nation state and advanced persistent cyber threats, which are growing in sophistication and potential impact," Chhiber said. "I'm excited to help IronNet drive the next stage of our growth by helping our customers to reduce risk, improve cyber maturity and be more effective in defending companies, sectors, and nations across the region."

About IronNet Cybersecurity

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how enterprises, industries, and governments secure their networks by delivering the first-ever collective defense platform operating at scale. Employing an extraordinarily high percentage of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

