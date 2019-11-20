IronNet Cybersecurity Announces Growth Plans in EMEA

FULTON, Md., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity , leader in Collective Defense and Network Traffic Analysis, today announced a major expansion and investment in the EMEA market. Today, the company announced a new partnership with UK-based managed security service provider (MSSP) ITC Secure . In addition, IronNet is announcing the appointment of industry veteran Justin Coker as Vice President of EMEA in London to lead its operations in the market. IronNet is also establishing its EMEA headquarters in London to more directly service the EMEA cybersecurity market.

Using IronNet's IronDefense Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) platform and the industry's first and only real-time collective defense system, IronDome, ITC's new managed service will be delivered and controlled by its security operations center (SOC). Through this global partnership, companies will be better positioned to proactively defend against sophisticated cyber threats at scale.

Arno Robbertse, Chief Executive of ITC Secure, said, "We believe IronNet's technology, its talented workforce, and its vision for collective defense is defining the future of cybersecurity for both commercial and government sectors. It's not surprising that IronNet is the first to bring collective defense and information sharing technology to the EMEA market."

According to Gartner1, information security and risk management end user spending in the infrastructure protection segment within the enterprise market in EMEA* is projected to reach $7.2 billion in 2023, reflecting 8.8% CAGR. Even greater growth in spending is anticipated in the security services segment. Gartner estimates that EMEA's* spending in this segment is projected to reach $31.0 billion in 2023, reflecting 7.2% CAGR. (*EMEA is Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa)

Traditional approaches to cyber defense can often leave organizations fending for themselves against threats that are circulating among many other companies and across industries or sectors. IronDome is a revolutionary way to defend against sophisticated and well-funded cyber adversaries by enabling organizations to join resources and envision impending potential threats to collectively defend against targeted attacks. The platform applies advanced behavioral analytics, AI, and machine learning techniques to network traffic data and combines the tradecraft knowledge of the best offensive and defensive cyber operators in the world with world-class mathematicians and data scientists. With patents in the collective defense space and cybersecurity operators with unmatched experience defending commercial and government networks against advanced threats, IronNet is uniquely qualified to deliver on this approach.

"Cyber warfare doesn't recognize geographical boundaries, and neither does our mission at IronNet," said General (Ret.) Keith B. Alexander, IronNet Chairman and Co-CEO, former Director of the U.S. National Security Agency and Founding Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command. "The joint offering with ITC will empower more companies to proactively defend against sophisticated cyber threats at scale. And having a strong leader like Justin Coker growing IronNet's presence in Europe will help us meet more customers where they are in their unique cybersecurity defense needs."

Prior to joining IronNet, Coker spent two decades in senior sales management roles at top security companies. At Symantec, he was responsible for the UK and Ireland retail banking sector. At Skybox Security, he built an EMEA-based team that helped Global 2000 organizations and government clients solve complex cybersecurity challenges. In his role as Vice President, Coker will introduce IronNet's collective defense platform to the EMEA market for the first time while expanding the regional team.

"We are faced with an ever-evolving nation state and advanced persistent cyber threats, which are growing in sophistication and potential impact," Coker said. "I'm excited to help IronNet drive the next stage of our growth by providing a more effective defense for government and critical national infrastructure organizations in EMEA."

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how enterprises, industries, and governments secure their networks by delivering the first-ever collective defense platform operating at scale. Employing an extraordinarily high percentage of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

ITC Secure provides cyber threat advisory and managed security services to midsize and large enterprise clients. This includes detection and response services, cyber threat intelligence, insider threat analysis, network and user behaviour, vulnerability assessments and the increasing demands around compliance. With capabilities in on-premise, cloud-based and hybrid security, ITC Secure is first choice for some of the world's biggest and best-known brands. https://itcsecure.com/

