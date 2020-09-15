IronNet Cybersecurity wins 2020 Innovative Product of the Year for Threat Detection at the Cyber Security Awards

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc., the leading provider of Collective Defense and network detection and response , announced today the company has been recognized by the independent, UK-based Cyber Security Awards as winner of the Innovative Product of the Year - Threat Detection for its IronDome Collective Defense platform. The Cyber Security Awards recognize the best individuals, teams, and companies within the cybersecurity industry for excellence and innovation across 18 categories.

IronDome is changing the cybersecurity industry with its real-time behavioral threat intelligence sharing and collaboration capabilities. It is the industry's first automated solution for linking industry peers, supply chains, and regions within a secure defense architecture to strengthen cyber defense by working together. Combined with behavioral analytics at the network level that detect unknown, anomalous activity, Collective Defense allows customers to access a wider pool of cybersecurity expertise, increase threat visibility, and apply higher-order behavioral analysis to detect and respond to sophisticated threats that evade traditional cybersecurity tools.

This is the latest of several recent achievements for IronNet as IronDome was awarded the Fortress Cyber Security Award in June in the Public and Private Cloud category, and the company also achieved FedRAMP Ready status last month.

Award judge Naveen Vasudeva, Founder of The Cyber Paradox, said, "It was an incredibly tough year to win a category. Even being shortlisted was a success this year due to the record number of entries. There were so many categories where the judges struggled to pick a winner. Winning this prestigious award demonstrates innovation and success in the cybersecurity industry."

"It's an honor to be named a winner of a Cyber Security Award, especially among such an impressive field of entries in threat detection innovation," said Bill Welch, Co-CEO of IronNet. "We truly believe in the power of Collective Defense to help defend companies, sectors, states, and nations. This award is a testament to IronDome and its ability to change the way we work together in cybersecurity."

About IronNet Cybersecurity

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing an extraordinarily high percentage of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. Follow IronNet on Twitter and LinkedIn .

