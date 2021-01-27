IronNet Launches New Enterprise Security Program Review Offering to Address Overlooked Cyber Risks

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity, the leader in Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Collective Defense, announced today the Enterprise Security Program Review (ESPR), a joint security offering with Unlimited Technology, Exero and DirectDefense. The first of its kind in the NDR space, the Enterprise Security Program Review measures the current and desired future state of an organization's infrastructure against the National Industry Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity controls.

The ESPR will assess, test and review an organization's existing security controls, analyze risk exposure, and help implement individually tailored security solutions. Applying a holistic approach to cybersecurity, this approach addresses cyber risks missed by single-solution providers. ESPR is the only comprehensive solution to support both large and small enterprise customers ensuring the installation, modification and operation of a successful cybersecurity defense platform.

DirectDefense will conduct the information security assessment of the client infrastructure and test effectiveness of security controls and existing tools. As a managed security service provider (MSSP), they will also offer managed security services for IronNet.



IronNet's Collective Defense platform provides behavior-based analytics at the network level that detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises — then allows organizations of all sizes to share threat data anonymously, at network speed, to increase visibility into incoming cyber attacks. Collective Defense allows customers to leverage a wider pool of cybersecurity expertise, threat intelligence, and higher-order behavioral analysis.



Exero provides health-based monitoring for all endpoint devices in a customer's network. This increased visibility to endpoints helps visualize trends and patterns regarding the endpoint behavior of a network in real time. Exero offers an API for automation in the kill chain tied directly to malicious threats identified by IronNet's artificial intelligence.



provides health-based monitoring for all endpoint devices in a customer's network. This increased visibility to endpoints helps visualize trends and patterns regarding the endpoint behavior of a network in real time. Exero offers an API for automation in the kill chain tied directly to malicious threats identified by IronNet's artificial intelligence. Unlimited Technology provides the procurement of services and technology, manages the rollout, provides additional staffing where required and delivers physical and logical infrastructure upgrades.

"The recent SUNBURST attack was a wake-up call that organizations need a defense-in-depth strategy that includes real-time threat intelligence sharing and collaboration," said IronNet founder and co-CEO, General (Ret.) Keith Alexander. "The Enterprise Security Program Review is a groundbreaking offering that will help organizations define and greatly enhance their cybersecurity posture across a number of important dimensions."

About IronNet Cybersecurity

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a high percentage of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

About Unlimited Technology

Unlimited Technology's vision is to be considered a provider of best-in-class cyber security, physical security and compliance solutions with an emphasis within the critical infrastructure sector. They provide End-To-End Technology Solutions to meet all of our customer needs.

About Direct Defense

As the ESPR Assessor and an MSSP for IronNet customers, they provide consultative and strategic services to coordinate assessment, project planning, implementation, and management of your Enterprise Security Program Review.

About Exero

A cloud-based SaaS Health Based Monitoring System, Exero is an easy-to-implement data collection, asset management, and Managed Services platform. Bridge your identified security gaps and receive proactive and automatic response capabilities with Exero, health-based monitoring provided through Unlimited Technology.

