IronNet Launches Premium Professional Services Offerings in AWS Marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity , a leader in Network Detection and Response and Collective Defense, announced today that it is one of the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) independent software vendors to offer its professional services in AWS Marketplace.

AWS customers can now find and purchase Red Team, Hunt, and Security Advisory services from IronNet in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. IronNet offers AWS customers the ability to easily quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace that help customers assess their cloud and network security. Within AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can also explore IronNet's security solutions, which help protect enterprises against the most critical cyber threats targeting industries today. See IronNet's AWS Marketplace listing for more information.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they are looking for best-in-class security capabilities and professional services, like those offered by IronNet. With professional services from IronNet available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

"IronNet is honored to participate in this launch and to offer our professional services through AWS Marketplace," said IronNet co-CEO Bill Welch. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies evaluate their overall cybersecurity posture and develop customized strategies to enhance their defenses with our Network Detection and Response and Collective Defense capabilities. We're pleased to be able to make it as easy as possible for AWS customers to obtain these critical services and software from one centralized location, in AWS Marketplace."

IronNet's Red Team, Hunt, and Security Advisory services, among others, are led by security professionals and threat researchers who have real-world experience with nation-state cyber operations. These customer engagements deliver end-to-end security posture evaluations that enable a customer's security team to exercise their processes and technologies against a sophisticated but benign adversary, identify new and novel threats in their networks, and discover potential gaps. IronNet works closely with the customer's security team to help address the findings, uncover opportunities for improvement, and identify threat actors that might otherwise not have been discovered, even in networks with sophisticated security controls.

About IronNet Cybersecurity

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, the former Director of the National Security Agency and Founding Commander of United States Cyber Command, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global security leader that revolutionizes how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a large number of former NSA and U.S. Cyber Command cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience in both the government and the private sector, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing enterprises today. Follow IronNet on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE IronNet Cybersecurity

Related Links

https://www.ironnet.com/

