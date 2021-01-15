IronNet's Collective Defense platform designated as a Cyber Catalyst by Marsh

MCLEAN, Va,, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., the leader in Collective Defense and network detection and response (NDR), today announced that the IronNet Collective Defense platform has been designated as a Cyber CatalystSM solution.

Cyber Catalyst by MarshSM is an evaluation program designed to help organizations make more informed choices about cybersecurity products and services to manage their cyber risk, by providing independent reviews conducted by insurers who fully understand the impact of risk exposure. Insurers Allianz, AXA XL (a division of AXA), AXIS, Beazley, CFC, Munich Re, Sompo International and Zurich North America participated in the evaluation and designation process.

This year, the reviewing insurers encouraged vendors to submit products and services that specifically reduce cyber risk in these top categories: ransomware, data collection, supply chain/vendor management, cloud migration, and social engineering.

Based on machine learning and AI-powered behavioral analytics, IronNet's Collective Defense platform detects known and unknown cyber threats that signature-based tools often miss. It uniquely enables the related threat intelligence to be shared in real time within a secure ecosystem, whose members may comprise an industry, supply chain, or other related grouping of organizations.

Don Closser, IronNet's Chief Product Officer, said, "The designation of Cyber Catalyst for our Collective Defense platform underscores IronNet's mission to provide advanced threat detection and intelligence sharing that has a positive and durable impact on our customers' security and resilience. We very much appreciate the efforts of the Marsh organization to facilitate this important program."

As an added benefit of the Cyber Catalyst designation, IronNet's customers may also be considered for enhanced terms and conditions on cyber insurance policies from participating insurers.

For more information, visit the IronNet blog or download the Cyber Catalyst by Marsh fact sheet for IronNet.

About IronNet Cybersecurity

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing an extraordinarily high percentage of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. Follow IronNet on Twitter and LinkedIn.

