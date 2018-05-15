IronPlanet hosts Big May auction event on May 24

Equipment highlights in the May 24 auction include 215+ truck tractors, 135+ excavators, 65+ compactors, 45+ skid steers, 30+ dozers, 25+ backhoes, 20+ cranes, 20+ motor graders, 85+ aerial work platforms, 35+ dump trucks, 35+ mixer trucks, 20 telehandlers, 35 flatbed trucks, 30+ service/utility trucks, 20+ asphalt pavers, 10+ agricultural tractors, 60+ pickup trucks, and more.

"We have a real nice selection of items in our Big May auction covering multiple industries—from construction to transportation, agriculture and more," said Jeff Jeter, President of U.S. Sales, Ritchie Bros. "Items are now available for viewing at IronPlanet.com, with full inspection reports. Priority bids can be made right away and the auction will start next Thursday."

Items will be sold for dozens of owners, including five 2007 Volvo A35D articulated dump trucks for Iowa-based contractor Western Contracting Corporation.

"All our trucks are ready to go to work for a new company—it's surplus gear no longer being used in our core operation," said Neal Everist, Owner of Western Contracting. "We've sold through IronPlanet a number of times and keep coming back because of the excellent customer service and the ease of selling without transporting the equipment to another location first."

Specific May 24 auction highlights:

A 2009 Manitowoc 1400 Series 1 & 2 lattice-boom crawler crane

A 2010 Grove RT890E rough terrain crane

Four 2014 Case IH 580 Quadtrac tractors

Two 2017 Caterpillar 349FL excavators

A 2015 Caterpillar 140M3 motor grader

A 2016 Caterpillar D8T dozer

Two Caterpillar D6T dozers (one is an LGP model)

A 2017 Mack CXU613 T/A sleeper truck tractor

1,000+ items selling this Thursday on IronPlanet.com

IronPlanet will also conduct its regular Thursday auction this week (May 17), selling 1,000+ equipment items and trucks in one day. Equipment highlights include 80+ truck tractors, 50+ excavators, as well as dozers, compactors, agricultural tractors, pickup trucks, and more. Visit IronPlanet.com for a complete list of equipment.

