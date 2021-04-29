IronRidge Releases Ground Screw Engineering Letters and Launches Custom Attachment Hardware for Ground Screws, Further Streamlining Installs with Krinner Foundations and American Ground Screw Products

HAYWARD, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronRidge, an ESDEC company, is pleased to announce that it has further streamlined the process of designing and installing ground mount arrays when using ground screws as the foundation method. In March, IronRidge completed compatibility testing with Krinner Foundations G-Series ground screw and American Ground Screw's Model-3 ground screw, and now offers a certified systems engineering letter. Both ground screw options are now part of the UL2703 listing for IronRidge XR Ground Based System.

Ground screws on an IronRidge Ground Mount System provide strong attachments with a clean aesthetic. The hex-head, set-screws from IronRidge ensure a strong attachment between the sub structure and the ground screws.

Additionally, IronRidge manufactures custom attachment hardware which is required to connect the sub-structure to the ground screws. These hex-head set screws provide corrosion protection and a thread-locking coating to ensure fasteners don't loosen over time. IronRidge has designed and tested this set screw for use with both Krinner Foundations' and American Ground Screw's products to meet the load requirements placed on the system.

Finally, IronRidge has added the option to select ground screws in the Ground Mount Design Assistant online platform. This ensures the attachment hardware (hex-head set screws) is added to the Bill-of-Materials, and the engineering letter is added to the downloadable zip file of certification letters and ground mount installation manuals. IronRidge has removed the devil in the details.

Ground Screws are fast becoming the preferred foundation method for ground-based arrays. In a recent survey of IronRidge installers, ground screws were chosen over cement pilings 2-to-1. It's easy to understand why, given that at least a full day can be shaved off the installation since there's no need to wait for foundation inspections and the concrete to cure.

Plus, ground screws perform well in a wide variety of soil types and conditions, from sandy and rocky to hard-packed clay. That isn't always the case with poured footings.

"IronRidge has long been committed to reducing our installer's soft costs, and this latest initiative to streamline the design and install of ground mount systems delivers on that promise." says IronRidge CEO, Rich Tiu. "We have collaborated closely with two pre-eminent manufacturers of ground screws to make this possible. And we listened closely to our installers to deepen our understanding of their processes. The result is a combination of hardware, software, and engineering that saves installers time and money."

About IronRidge

IronRidge, an Esdec company, designs and manufactures structural hardware for residential and commercial solar systems. For 25 years, IronRidge has worked closely with solar professionals to build strong, simple, and cost-effective products. IronRidge is NSF® Certified to ISO 9001, maintaining the highest of quality management standards.

About Krinner Foundations

Krinner Foundations Systems is the North American branch of the Krinner Schraubfundamente GmbH company. Krinner is the original designer, patent holder and manufacturer of ground screw technology. Since 1994, Krinner has dealt in innovative and environmentally friendly foundation solutions that enhance project processes. With millions of ground screws installed, Krinner has unique experience in the solar market as the chosen foundation solution for 300+ commercial solar fields around the globe. Krinner products and solutions continuously revolutionize market standards with state-of-the-art engineering, efficiency, process optimization and sustainability. Our permanent objective is to design products that are truly irreplaceable and contribute to the worldwide protection of the environment.

About American Ground Screw

American Ground Screw is a global pioneer in ground screw foundations for residential, solar and commercial use. A proven alternative to concrete and deep foundations, American Ground Screw solutions create strong, safe, long-lasting foundations for virtually any building application in any landscape. Headquartered in Des Moines, IA, AGS shares ownership with one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground screw products. With 15 years of experience in production and distribution of ground screw products to the global market, AGS is a leader in North America in making ground screw technology more widely available and appreciated.

