Ironshield Brewery Announces New German Style Lorelei Hefeweizen Beer

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironshield Brewery welcomes a new addition to its wide range of German-style brews: the Lorelei Hefeweizen.

Located in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Ironshield Brewery offers a broad selection of authentic German and Belgian-inspired ales and lagers. The latest addition to Ironshield's offering is the Lorelei Hefeweizen, a hand-crafted beer made in the traditional German hefeweizen brewing style that dates back to the 1300s. Inspired by the legend of beautiful sirens luring sailors to their destruction on the Rhine River, the Lorelei Hefeweizen delivers enticing flavors, like bubble gum, banana, and clove.

Ironshield's golden-hued Lorelei Hefeweizen has a medium body feel and an ABV of 5.2%. It is unfiltered and retains the nuanced acidity of a traditional German hefeweizen. The Lorelei Hefeweizen's delicate balance of citrus, clove, and banana delights the drinker's taste buds while recalling centuries-old German brewing methods. As a certified Master Brewer and one of the authors of Georgia's original brewpub legislation, Ironshield Brewery's Founder and Brewmaster, Glen Sprouse, is highly committed to traditional European brewing methods and techniques.

Sprouse says, "Here at Ironshield, we do everything we can to provide our patrons with an authentic European beer experience. That means respecting age-old German brewing regulations, like the German Beer Purity Law that was first established in 1516. Some breweries may choose to disregard these standards, but they're our guidepost for every single brew."

The Lorelei Hefeweizen is made with more than 50% wheat content, a classic proportion for any German wheat beer or classic hefeweizen. This tasty brew even undergoes a second fermentation process at an elevated temperature and pressure to help perfect its authentic taste. Head to Ironshield Brewery's taproom to enjoy the Lorelei Hefeweizen today.

About Ironshield Brewery

Located in the heart of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Ironshield Brewery opened in July 2020. Visitors can learn more about their favorite beer with a tour of Ironshield's state-of-the-art brewery as well as enjoy its spacious indoor taproom and comfortable outdoor seating areas. Ironshield even hosts live music events, local food trucks, and offers family-friendly games. Founder and Brewmaster, Glen Sprouse, is proud to offer traditional-style German brews, with a wide variety of tastes and aromas that are now available in select retail outlets.

