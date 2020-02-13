Ironshore Initiates Wholesale Market Strategy For Streamlined Product Distribution

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironshore, a Liberty Mutual company, announced today the realignment of its wholesale distribution platform to meet the needs of the wholesale brokerage market. Ironshore will have dedicated wholesale underwriting resources nationwide for their core specialty businesses of property, casualty, environmental, health and professional lines, as well as additional regional distribution resources. The expanded wholesale distribution team will provide the brokerage community with regional access points to facilitate localized delivery of wholesale products and services.

"Ironshore is investing in a more focused strategy to better meet the unique localized needs of our wholesale brokers, executing upon a balanced and diversified product platform," stated Ben Johnson, Senior Vice President, Wholesale Distribution. "We are building preferred wholesale market partnerships, dedicating underwriters and a distribution team specifically to provide exceptional service and solutions for those partners."

The wholesale distribution team will operate in three regions with assigned executive heads based in respective Liberty Mutual offices: Jessica Ferguson, Wholesale Branch Executive East, Boston; Tara Houvenagle, Wholesale Branch Executive Central, St. Louis; and Eric Guinan, Wholesale Branch Executive West, Los Angeles. They will oversee the development and placement of products and services across the company's wholesale distribution channels. The team will work closely with regional underwriting leadership and dedicated specialty wholesale underwriters for Ironshore's five primary business lines.

Ironshore, a Liberty Mutual Company, provides broker-sourced specialty property and casualty insurance coverages for varying risks. The Liberty Mutual group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best and A (Strong) by Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit: www.ironshore.com.

