Ironshore Launches Cyber Response App For Timely Claims Notification and Resolution

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironshore has announced the launch of its Cyber Response mobile app for notification and resolution of breach incidents. The app was developed to provide policyholders with prompt incident claim notifications and direct connections with industry professionals to help mitigate the impact of a cyber systems breach. The app offers policyholders 24/7 access to a team of cyber experts to navigate insureds through the resolution process.

The Ironshore Cyber Response mobile app simplifies the reporting of a cyber breach event and provides complementary services and expert resources to help resolve the aftermath of a breach and minimize business operation downtime. Policyholders can access the mobile app on both Android and Apple smartphones or through a dedicated toll-free hotline.

"In the event of a cyber incident, immediate response is crucial," said Ironshore Cyber/Tech Claims Manager David Standish. "Our Cyber Response mobile app provides policyholders rapid access to our team of experts to contain and resolve the breach as effectively and efficiently as possible."

Upon notification of a breach, the Cyber Response mobile app activates an alert to the call center that identifies the account and connects the insured with a team comprised of cyber attorneys, professional forensic investigators and Ironshore claims professionals. Photographs and documentation relevant to the incident can be uploaded directly through the app. The Cyber Response mobile app also sends notification to the insured's designated list of preferred business partners, including brokers, underwriters and legal counsel.

IronPro, the professional and management liability insurance division of Ironshore, offers a suite of products and services underwriting Directors & Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability and Fiduciary Liability, as well as Errors & Omissions Liability coverage for architects, engineers, lawyers and other professional sector markets.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2019 gross written premium. We also rank 77th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2019 revenue. As of December 31, 2019, we had $43.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

About Ironshore

Ironshore, a Liberty Mutual Insurance company, provides broker-sourced specialty property and casualty insurance coverages for varying risks. The Liberty Mutual group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best and A (Strong) by Standard & Poor's.

For more information, please visit: www.ironshore.com

