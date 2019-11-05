Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Partners With Verix to Support Launch of Prescription Medication

SAN JOSE, California, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verix (www.verix.com), a global leader in advanced data & analytic solutions for Commercial Operations in the Life Sciences industry, announces that Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc. has selected its analytic platform to support the commercialization of Ironshore's prescription medication, launched in the summer of 2019 in the U.S. market.

"The successful launch of our first commercial product is a significant milestone for our company. Verix's platform provides us powerful abilities to understand the market dynamics and how our medicine is faring, helping us make data-driven, educated decisions" said Scott Evangelista Ironshore's President and COO. "The easy access to such depth and breadth of analysis is essential for a company launching a new medication."

The Verix platform allows Ironshore to monitor closely every aspect of the launch and ensure full alignment between Sales, Marketing, and Managed markets, for the most coordinated operation. From a comprehensive slice and dice of the entire eco-system of the US ADHD market to a fine grain analysis to answer focused business questions on penetration by geographies, payers, HCP's, scripts, competitive switches, shipments, release type and even down to molecules and varying dosages.

"Verix's deep domain expertise in the Pharma market and can-do approach enabled us to have an up and running solution within two months" said Amin Torabkhani, Director of Sales Operations and Analytics at Ironshore. "As a new company, launching our first product, we required timely, integrated, readily accessible data. Verix came up with innovative solutions to overcome hurdles and provide us with a very timely and extremely useful platform that helps us ensure the quality and effectiveness of our product launch from day one."

The Verix platform is extremely agile, allowing Ironshore the flexibility to monitor the launch performance and to capitalize on trends for optimal results.

"We are thrilled to work with Ironshore to drive innovation and help shape its commercial analytics and data ecosystem," said Doron Aspitz, CEO of Verix. "We are committed to enhancing Ironshore's strategic alignment through efficient and relevant data-driven decision making."

About Verix

Verix's platform brings together multi-source commercial data and advanced AI-based analytics to enable sales and marketing management and corporate leadership to manage, track, predict and optimize commercial performance. Verix has been designed for life sciences teams and integrates into current work processes to empower an array of stakeholders across the execution continuum to solve the most complex business problems, timely identify the highest return opportunities, and reach profitable growth.

Combining external and internal data sources, including continuous feedback from the field, and utilizing patented HotSpots™ technology, Verix's analytic applications are used by Fortune 500 clients worldwide.

For more information about Verix please visit: www.verix.com.

About Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc. commercializes innovative, patient-centric treatment options to improve the lives of patients and caregivers. Based in North Carolina, Ironshore Pharmaceutics Inc. is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products within the US. Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Highland Therapeutics, Inc. based in Toronto, Canada.

SOURCE Verix

Related Links

http://www.verix.com

