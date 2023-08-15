Ironside HR is No. 239 on Inc. 5000's 2023 List, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,312%

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Ironside HR ranks No. 239 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Doug Carter, Ironside HR's CEO provided a statement commemorating Ironside ranking on the list for the second time. "It is encouraging to see that our dedication to customer service and personalized staffing solutions has helped elevate our firm to heights we always knew were possible. Together, Ironside HR has conquered many tribulations, and the passion that is poured in by each of our team members is seen through the quality of service provided. It is truly an inspiration to see the mission and impact of Ironside being felt and advocated by so many, when just a little over a decade ago, Ironside was merely a dream of an entrepreneur. Congrats to all the other Inc. 5000 winners and their teams."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Ironside HR

Ironside HR's mission is "not to be the biggest healthcare staffing firm, just the best." The best for one another, their candidates, and their clients.

Ranking as No. 239 on this year's Inc. 5000 list is truly an exceptional accomplishment by the Dallas based firm, as they moved up over 500 slots from their previous year's ranking as No. 765.

Earlier this year, Ironside also placed as No. 38 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, moving up over 30 slots from their 2022 ranking as No. 71. In February 2023, Ironside also received a 4.8/5 stars rating by Clearly Rated for Best of Staffing – Client. The firm was also recognized by the Financial Times in March 2023, as No. 94 on their "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" list.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

