Ironside HR, No. 7 on the 2023 SMU D100 List

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources was named as Placeholder No. 7 last night during the Annual Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards Gala hosted by the SMU Cox School of Business. The gala took place at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas. Representatives from each of the recognized companies were present at the event.

This year marked the 33rd year anniversary for the Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards, a long-standing accolade known to be one of the most highly sought after recognitions for local Dallas business owners. This list ranks the fastest growing DFW small businesses based on each company's sales growth measured across a three-year period. The list includes companies from a wide variety of industries, including construction, staffing, and technology among many others. This year marks the third consecutive year Ironside HR has been recognized on the D100 list, ranking within the Top 10 as No. 7. In 2021, Ironside placed as No. 84, and in 2022, as No. 33, making this year an especially significant win for the entire Ironside HR team, boasting 3 years of high-volume growth.

Ironside Human Resources is a multi-award-winning national healthcare talent acquisition firm, headquartered in Dallas since 2011. Their Founders are Doug (CEO) and Kara (COO) Carter, the company's present day Executive leaders. Ironside HR was founded on the goal of not becoming the biggest healthcare staffing firm, just the best. The best for their clients, candidates, and employees, while fully embracing the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the company to reach new heights year after year as made evident through the Ironside team's gradual and continuous growth in their team size and annual revenue.

Doug Carter, CEO, shared the following statement: "To be recognized as one of D100's top ten fastest-growing companies is a tremendous win for the entire Ironside HR team. We are deeply honored and grateful to all the people who believed in us and continue to believe in us and our mission to provide quality healthcare staffing services to communities across the nation. Moreover, with this award, I am hoping that my employees see firsthand the impact our company is making within our local community. We are a member of a truly extraordinary community, composed of entrepreneurial innovators and small businesses that are creating jobs and contributing to the continuous growth of the Dallas economy, making Dallas the best place to live, work, and do business."

In addition to making the D100 list for their third year, earlier this year, Ironside HR was also recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by the Inc. 5000 Southwest Division as No. 38, Financial Times as one of "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023," as No. 94, and the national Inc. 5000 list as No. 239.

