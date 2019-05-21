Ironside Human Resources - Continues to Grow

DALLAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources is excited to announce that is has hired Caleb Hamilton, Account Executive, covering Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota. "Caleb comes to Ironside HR with several years of business development experience and has a great deal of passion to help grow the business," said Doug Carter, CEO at Ironside HR.

Ironside HR has also hired Jennifer Bernard, Account Executive, covering Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. "Jennifer has several years of healthcare experience in a wide variety of different roles. She will bring an elevated level of service to our clients," said Kara Carter, COO of Ironside HR.

Ironside HR has also added Rachel Enriquez as Healthcare Recruiter. Rachel has several years of experience in staffing. "Rachel is very detailed and is dedicated to making her clients successful," said Albert Cox, Executive Vice President of Ironside HR.

Ironside Human Resources is a national recruitment firm helping hospitals recruit physicians, nurses, ancillary staff and hospital management. Ironside HR was founded in July of 2011 and is located in Dallas, TX. For more information about Ironside HR, please visit www.ironsidehr.com.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12770914

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Ironside Human Resources

Related Links

https://www.ironsidehr.com

