Ironside Human Resources announces New Office Space

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironside Human Resources is thrilled to announce that we have signed a 5-year lease for a brand-new office space! Our new suite will be located within the same building complex but is triple the size of our current office to accommodate our growing team. These have truly been uncertain and difficult times, and as a small business, we are truly grateful for the growth and development we have continued to see in our own team and within our client's facilities.



Ironside HR currently consists of 12 full-time professionals that make up our recruitment and sales team, and we are already looking forward to 3 more individuals that will be joining us in December. Additionally, our firm has solid plans in place to grow up to 25 employees over the course of the upcoming year. Our CEO, Doug Carter stated "the demand for finding healthcare professionals has grown exponentially during the pandemic and as committed allied partners for our clients' recruitment efforts, we have made firm steps to continue growing our own team to ensure that we can meet our clients' needs to have more competent and dedicated healthcare professionals join their teams."



Our office is easily accessible as it is located right off 75 across from SMU and adjacent to Mockingbird Station which is centered on a strip that hosts many local retail shops and restaurants. The building is also located just up the block from the T, allowing for easy public transportation. During the past few months, the property manager of our building has made multiple renovations to improve both the external and internal features of the property and in doing so, have also been able to provide additional amenities for all tenants to enjoy.



Ironside Human Resources is a Dallas based, national healthcare recruitment firm that has proudly been serving a diversity of clientele since 2011. For more information, please visit our site, www.ironsidehr.com or follow us on our social media platforms!



