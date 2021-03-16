Ironside Human Resources Ranks No. 76 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas

DALLAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Ironside Human Resources is No. 76 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Texas-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.



Ironside Human Resource's CEO, Doug Carter provided the following statement, "On behalf of the entire Ironside HR team, we are incredibly grateful and humbled by this prestigious recognition. It seems as if just yesterday was 2011 when the Ironside firm was first founded, and now, 10 years later we have made such great strides within our industry. None of our achievements would have been possible without the support of our loyal clients that have continuously chosen us as their collaborative partner in their healthcare recruitment efforts. I want to also thank my incredible staff for each of their sacrifices and hard work they have dedicated to making Ironside Human Resources the company it is today."



The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Dallas, Houston, and Austin—brought in the highest revenue overall.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas starting March 16, 2021.



"This list proves the power of companies in Texas no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."



Ironside Human Resources was founded in July of 2011 established on a unique business model that provided cost-efficient metrics that served to meet the needs of a diversity of clientele within the healthcare field. Ironside is proud to be a selected partner for hundreds of healthcare organizations across the United States, working as a third-party extension of their HR and Executive teams in providing staffing solutions. Working with both small and large facilities alike, Ironside also has a special interest in addressing the unique needs of talent acquisition in the rural parts of the country. From beginning to end, Ironside Human Resources continuously strives to provide a personalized healthcare recruitment experience to address the recruitment needs for each of their client's unique facilities.



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals



Methodology



The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media



The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



