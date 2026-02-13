Ironstone Academy Expands Premier Goldendoodle Training Program with New Masterclass Modules
News provided byIronstone Goldendoodles
Feb 13, 2026, 08:31 ET
CUBA CITY, Wis., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironstone Goldendoodles, a leading name in high-standard canine breeding and education, today announced a significant expansion of the Ironstone Academy, its proprietary online training platform. The Academy has added two new comprehensive chapters and four specialized lessons designed to bridge the gap between breeder support and lifelong puppy ownership success.
As the demand for well-adjusted, family-ready Goldendoodles continues to rise, Ironstone Academy serves as a digital roadmap for owners. The newly released modules focus on advanced behavioral milestones and socialization techniques that are often overlooked in standard obedience training.
"Our goal has always been to ensure that every Ironstone puppy doesn't just start with a great foundation at our home, but continues to thrive in theirs," said Victoria Ready, founder of Ironstone Goldendoodles. "By expanding the Academy, we are giving our owners the exact tools and confidence they need to navigate the critical developmental stages of a Goldendoodle's life."
The Ironstone Academy is available to all current and future Ironstone Goldendoodle families, as well as the broader doodle community seeking expert-led guidance. For more information on the program or to explore the new curriculum, visit https://www.ironstonegoldendoodles.com/academy
About Ironstone Goldendoodles: Ironstone Goldendoodles is a premier breeder specializing in healthy, well-tempered Goldendoodles. Based in Cuba City, Wisconsin, Ironstone is a member of the IACP (International Association of Canine Professionals) and is dedicated to elevating the standard of doodle ownership through education, transparency, and the Ironstone Academy training program.
Media Contact:
Name: Victoria Ready
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (563) 341-7090
Website: www.ironstonegoldendood.com
SOURCE Ironstone Goldendoodles
Share this article