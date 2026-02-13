Ironstone Academy Expands Premier Goldendoodle Training Program with New Masterclass Modules

CUBA CITY, Wis., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironstone Goldendoodles, a leading name in high-standard canine breeding and education, today announced a significant expansion of the Ironstone Academy, its proprietary online training platform. The Academy has added two new comprehensive chapters and four specialized lessons designed to bridge the gap between breeder support and lifelong puppy ownership success.

An Ironstone Goldendoodle puppy, representing the behavioral standards emphasized in the newly expanded Ironstone Academy training program.

As the demand for well-adjusted, family-ready Goldendoodles continues to rise, Ironstone Academy serves as a digital roadmap for owners. The newly released modules focus on advanced behavioral milestones and socialization techniques that are often overlooked in standard obedience training.

"Our goal has always been to ensure that every Ironstone puppy doesn't just start with a great foundation at our home, but continues to thrive in theirs," said Victoria Ready, founder of Ironstone Goldendoodles. "By expanding the Academy, we are giving our owners the exact tools and confidence they need to navigate the critical developmental stages of a Goldendoodle's life."

The Ironstone Academy is available to all current and future Ironstone Goldendoodle families, as well as the broader doodle community seeking expert-led guidance. For more information on the program or to explore the new curriculum, visit https://www.ironstonegoldendoodles.com/academy

About Ironstone Goldendoodles: Ironstone Goldendoodles is a premier breeder specializing in healthy, well-tempered Goldendoodles. Based in Cuba City, Wisconsin, Ironstone is a member of the IACP (International Association of Canine Professionals) and is dedicated to elevating the standard of doodle ownership through education, transparency, and the Ironstone Academy training program.

Media Contact:

Name: Victoria Ready

Email: [email protected]

Phone: ‪(563) 341-7090

Website: www.ironstonegoldendood.com

SOURCE Ironstone Goldendoodles