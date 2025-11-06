Irontrax Launches Online Equipment Auction Services in Strategic Partnership with AuctionTime

CLEVELAND, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Irontrax, a nationally recognized leader in equipment appraisal and asset remarketing, is proud to announce the launch of its new online equipment auction services in partnership with AuctionTime, one of the industry's most trusted digital auction platforms.

This new offering marks a significant expansion of Irontrax's capabilities, enabling clients to access a broader buyer base and competitive bidding environment for heavy equipment, trucks, and other machinery. By leveraging AuctionTime's robust online infrastructure, Irontrax can now provide a streamlined and transparent auction experience—combining decades of valuation expertise with cutting-edge technology.

"We're excited to offer a new, efficient way for our clients to monetize their equipment," said Joe Santora, President of Irontrax. "Partnering with AuctionTime allows us to extend our services from traditional sales and appraisals into the dynamic world of timed online auctions, while still providing the personalized service and accuracy we're known for."

Whether clients are downsizing, upgrading, or liquidating assets, Irontrax's auction services offer a turnkey solution—including equipment valuation, marketing, and buyer coordination. This new service will be especially beneficial for lenders, contractors, fleet owners, and dealers seeking a fast and reliable sales method backed by professional support.

AuctionTime, a division of Sandhills Global, hosts weekly online auctions that draw thousands of bidders from around the world. Sandhills Global is also the parent company of well-known industry platforms such as Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, and Crane Trader—further amplifying the visibility and reach of Irontrax's auction listings.With their expansive reach and proven track record, AuctionTime ensures maximum exposure and strong sale results—making them an ideal partner for Irontrax's entry into the auction space.

About Irontrax

Irontrax is a leading provider of equipment appraisal, asset management, and remarketing services across North America. With deep industry expertise and ASA-accredited appraisers on staff, Irontrax serves a broad range of industries, including construction, transportation, agriculture, and finance.

About AuctionTime

AuctionTime is a premier online auction platform offering weekly auctions for construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, and trailers. Powered by Sandhills Global, AuctionTime provides a user-friendly interface and global reach that delivers fast, fair, and efficient sales for both buyers and sellers.

