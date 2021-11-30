Ironwave Welcomes Brittany Crosby

MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwave Technologies LLC, www.iwtllc.com, a leading provider of RF and microwave solutions, announced the addition of Brittany Crosby to its management team as Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Ms. Crosby joins Ironwave from Mercury Systems where she was Director of EW Sales and Business Development. Having led substantial sales efforts on the F-16, F-18, UAV's and Surface Navy programs in conjunction with her previous experience as a government contracting officer, program manager and business development director, Ms. Crosby has unique perspective in bringing fully operational systems to the warfighter.

Her deep knowledge of global electronic warfare defense technology, radar systems, and sensor forward applications is a major asset in achieving Ironware's long term objectives. Previously she held management positions at Cobham, ITT/Exelis and Wright Patterson.

Robert A. Ferrante, CEO of the Ironwave RF Group, commented: "Brittany's knowledge and contacts in the RF space will be invaluable to us as we move forward. I am excited to work with her again in building a world class sales operation." Ms. Crosby added, "It's exciting to work with such a dynamic organization that's growing rapidly. With all the opportunities ahead of us, I am anxious to lead a team that helps our customer and our nation."

Ironwave Technologies LLC invests in a variety of RF and microwave technologies. It has several current investments in the space and is actively pursuing additional acquisitions

Mu-Del Electronics LLC, www.mu-del.com , designs and manufactures radio frequency and microwave sub-systems and components for national defense purposes including intelligence collection, telemetry, radar signal processing and communication in airborne, ground based and naval platforms.

American Microwave Corporation, www.americanmic.com , is a leader in the design and manufacturing of DC to 60GHZ solid state control components and subsystems for the communication and EW community.

Luff Research, www.luffresearch.com, designs and manufactures high performance, high reliability state-of-the-art RF/Microwave frequency synthesizers and phase-locked oscillators.

Syntonics LLC, www.syntonicscorp.com is a leading developer of system level RF solutions for mission-critical communications, hostile fire detection and data exfiltration.

