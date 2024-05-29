Ironwave Welcomes David Bassett to its Advisory Board

MANASSAS, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwave Technologies LLC, www.iwtllc.com, a leading provider of RF and Microwave solutions, announced the addition of Lieutenant General David Bassett (Ret.) to its advisory board.

General Bassett served over 35 years in the US Army, retiring as the Director of the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) where he led a team of more than 11,000 military and civilian employees responsible for the management and administration of over 250,000 contracts with a total value of over 3.5 trillion dollars. He also served as the Army Program Executive Officer, Ground Combat Systems (PEO GCS), Program Executive Officer, Command Control Communications Tactical (PEO C3T), and the Deputy Program Executive Officer for Combat Support and Combat Service Support (PEO CS&CSS). He is the Founder of Acquisition Insight LLC, an advisory firm focused on companies that support national Defense, and serves as a Senior Counselor with the Cohen Group in Washington DC.

General Bassett graduated from the University of Virginia with a Masters Degree in Computer Science and a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering and also holds a Masters Degrees in National Resource Strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

"I'm very pleased to be again working with Tony Lisuzzo in his role as CEO of Ironwave," said General Bassett. He continued, "Ironwave's capabilities in RF components and systems are extremely critical to our national defense and ensuring our men and women in uniform have the best technology and equipment available to complete their missions. I also look forward to working with my fellow Advisory Board members to help the company grow and succeed."

Anthony (Tony) Lisuzzo President/CEO of Ironwave, commented, "David and I go back many years from our long association with the Army in support of our Nation's defense. Not only is he a skilled technologist, but he brings a wealth of management talent to Ironwave. I am counting on him to help me achieve our growth objectives, assist our team in advancing new opportunities and instilling in everyone the urgency that comes with supporting our warfighters."

About Ironwave: Ironwave comprises Mu-Del Electronics LLC, www.mu-del.com, American Microwave Corporation, www.americanmic.com and Luff Research, https://luffresearch.com/ which are leaders in supplying active and passive RF components, as well as custom subsystems for military applications in the DC to 60 GHz bands since 1967. Syntonics www.syntonicscorp.com is a provider of innovative system solutions that enhance situational awareness, platform protection and enable cyber-secure communication environments.

SOURCE Ironwave Technologies