Ironwave Welcomes Gerald S. Clancy, Jr. to its Advisory Board

MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwave Technologies LLC, www.iwtllc.com, a leading provider of RF and Microwave solutions, announced the addition of Gerald S. Clancy, Jr to its advisory board. Mr. Clancy has a unique background as both a United States Air Force Colonel and an industry leader in Intelligence and electronic warfare. He currently is the CEO of Magnum Analytics which specializes in intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), signals intelligence (SIGINT), and electronic warfare (EW).

Mr. Clancy has held numerous operational and leadership positions in the USAF both at home and abroad. His last position was Senior Intelligence Officer at the National Security Agency (NSA). His industry experience spans 30 years developing and winning major EW and intelligence programs at GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Mercury Systems, KeyW Corporation and smaller defense contractors. Mr. Clancy noted, "I am very excited about helping Ironwave grow in the EW segment. Our current defense posture makes this area a top priority for policy makers."

Robert A. Ferrante, President of American Microwave, commented "Gerry provides us with expert knowledge in the intelligence and EW sectors and will be instrumental in guiding our research and development to long term programs with substantial upside for our business."

Mu-Del Electronics LLC, www.mu-del.com, based in Manassas, Virginia, designs and manufactures radio frequency and microwave sub-systems and components for national defense purposes including intelligence collection, telemetry, radar signal processing and communication in airborne, ground based and naval platforms.

American Microwave Corporation, www.americanmic.com, is a leader in the design and manufacturing of DC to 40GHZ solid state control components and subsystems for the communication and EW community.

Ironwave Technologies LLC invests in a variety of RF and microwave technologies. It has several current investments in the space and is actively pursuing additional acquisitions.

Press Contact

James Guinaw

Phone: (703) 368-8900 x 125

Email: 229988@email4pr.com

SOURCE Ironwave Technologies LLC