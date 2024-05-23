Ironwave Welcomes Scott Sanders to its Advisory Board

MANASSAS, Va., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwave Technologies LLC, www.iwtllc.com, a leading provider of RF and Microwave solutions, announced the addition of United States Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Scott Sanders to its advisory board.

Adm (Ret.) Sanders has a unique background as both a United States Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) and a seasoned Executive in the Aerospace & Defense industry. He has held a variety of technical and management positions, from Engineering Test Pilot through senior management including as Senior Vice President at Wyle/KBR, President of Asley Associates and President of ATG, LLC until he retired in 2023. Prior to his retirement from the Navy, he held Flag assignments as: Vice Commander. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Deputy Commander, U.S. Second Fleet and commanded International Counter-Piracy operations (Coalition Task Force 151) off the coast of Somalia.

Adm (Ret.) Sanders graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, is a 2011 MIT Seminar XXI fellow in International & Strategic Policy and serves as Chairman of Congressman Steny Hoyer's Service Academy Selection Committee. He also an Advisory Board Member of the Technology Advancement Center (TAC).

Adm (Ret.) Sanders noted, "In learning more about the numerous technologies at Ironwave in secure data exfiltration, proprietary signal processing and overall Electronic Warfare, I am excited to get involved in helping Ironwave grow. It's not often these capabilities reside in one place. Our current defense postures, and the posture of our allies, makes these areas top priorities for policy makers."

Anthony (Tony) Lisuzzo President/CEO of Ironwave, commented "Scott brings a wide range of technical and policy knowledge to Ironwave from his extensive experience in the military and industry. Ironwave is fortunate to have the breadth of technologies and products that attract advisors of Scott's caliber. Scott and our team have already identified a number of new opportunities in which the Company's capabilities are particularly important. We look forward to working with Scott to achieve are overall objectives."

About Ironwave: Ironwave comprises Mu-Del Electronics LLC, www.mu-del.com, American Microwave Corporation, www.americanmic.com and Luff Research, www.luffresearch.com which are leaders in supplying active and passive RF components, as well as custom subsystems for military applications in the DC to 60 GHz bands since 1967. Syntonics www.syntonicscorp.com is a provider of innovative system solutions that enhance situational awareness, platform protection and enable cyber-secure communication environments.

