Ironwave's AMC Subsidiary Awarded $4 Million Contract

MANASSAS, Va., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Microwave Corporation (AMC), an Ironwave Technologies company, and a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave components, was awarded a $4 million contract from a major defense prime contractor for the supply of their advanced solid-state switches.

Under the terms of the contract, AMC will provide its state-of-the-art 21 throw and 25 throw solid state switches, designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern communication and defense systems. These switches are renowned for their exceptional reliability, low insertion loss, and high isolation performance, making them ideal in a wide range of applications in aerospace and defense.

AMC's solid-state switches play a critical role in radar systems, satellite communications, airborne applications, electronic warfare, and test and measurement equipment.

"We are thrilled to partner with the prime to deliver our cutting-edge solid-state switches for their critical applications," said Anthony Lisuzzo, President/CEO of Ironwave Technologies. "This award underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, customized, and reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers supporting mission-critical operations worldwide."

For more information about American Microwave Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.americanmic.com.

About American Microwave Corporation: AMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-performance RF and microwave components for aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and commercial applications. For over 46 years, AMC has dedicated itself to providing innovative solutions that meet the most demanding requirements.

About Ironwave Technologies: Ironwave, www.iwtllc.com comprises Mu-Del Electronics LLC, www.mu-del.com, American Microwave Corporation, www.americanmic.com and Luff Research, www.luffresearch.com which are leaders in supplying active and passive RF components, as well as custom subsystems for military applications in the DC to 60 GHz bands since 1967. Syntonics www.syntonicscorp.com is a provider of innovative system solutions that enhance situational awareness, platform protection and enable cyber-secure communication environments.

