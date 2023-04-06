Ironwood Design Group Announces New Office Location in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironwood Design Group, a leading landscape architecture firm based out of Atlanta, GA, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee. This additional location will allow Ironwood to provide enhanced services and support clients and communities throughout the region.

Principle and Director of Nashville, Josh Bethea.

Located in the Gulch, a former industrial area, it is the perfect place for Ironwood's new office as it establishes roots. "We are in the heart of Nashville's bustling and creative urban center, aligning perfectly with our vision," said Sam Sampson, Co-Founding Principal of Ironwood Design Group.

Ironwood Design Group is renowned for its innovative approach to landscape architecture, focusing on designs that elevate the natural beauty of lush landscapes while crafting inviting spaces for communities to gather. The company's expertise lies in creating sustainable and attractive environments that foster a deep connection between people and the spaces they inhabit.

"Great people, great city, and a great fit—We're excited to bring our unique design approach to this vibrant city," said Erik Jarkins, Co-Founding Principal of Ironwood Design Group. "We are equally excited to welcome Josh Bethea as our newest Principal of the Nashville office."

Josh Bethea is joining Ironwood Design Group as the Principal and director of the Nashville office. "I'm excited to lead the opening of Ironwood Design Group Nashville, where we plan to expand an already established brand into the many Tennessee markets. Erik, Sam, and I are cut from the same design-build cloth but have different backgrounds and strengths, making us a well-rounded leadership group. The common thread is that we are passionate about sustainability, placemaking, the built environment, and designing memorable spaces for people to enjoy. I look forward to introducing the Ironwood brand to the Nashville design community."

With this expansion, Ironwood Design Group will be able to serve its clients in the Middle Tennessee region better and attract top talent to join its growing team of innovative designers, architects, and planners. The company's portfolio includes projects, such as parks, urban plazas, mixed-use developments, and residential communities, all designed to promote well-being and foster connections among people and their surroundings.

For more information about Ironwood Design Group and its new Nashville office, please visit ironwooddg.com or call 615-378-5016 (Nashville), and 404-590-1880 (Atlanta).

