IronYun Earns Esteemed Recognition in SecurityInfoWatch.com Readers' Choice Awards

The SecurityInfoWatch Readers' Choice Awards, a benchmark for excellence in the physical security realm, commend the most impactful products introduced between June 2022 and June 2023 across 15 distinct categories. Decided by the very professionals who integrate and utilize these technologies daily, the awards reflect the pinnacle of innovation in the security industry. Voting was open to any SecurityInfoWatch reader (one vote per IP address) during September/October. In all, more than 1,800 security professionals participated in the voting.

SecurityInfoWatch Editorial Director, Steve Lasky, extends congratulations to all winners, stating, "These products represent the best of the best among the newest technologies that are helping to secure people and property."

The Vaidio 7.1 release is distinguished by supporting 30 best-in-class AI-accelerated video analytics, flexible licensing that allows users to change or add analytics to any camera at any time, and by being fully enabled on Kubernetes to support flexible on-prem, private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid deployment models.

For a comprehensive list of award recipients, please visit SecurityInfoWatch Readers' Choice . Alternatively, subscribers can peruse the Winter Big Book product guide, a special December 2023 bonus publication available in Security Business, Security Technology Executive (STE), and Locksmith Ledger magazines.

About IronYun and the Vaidio AI Vision Platform:

IronYun is recognized as a "Major Player" in IDC's 2021 and 2022 MarketScape for Video Analytics and Video Analytics as a Service. The Vaidio platform earned SIA New Product Showcase Awards for Commercial Monitoring, Video Analytics, and Loss Prevention in 2020, 2021, and 2023. Vaidio adds superior intelligence to any camera, integrating out of the box with 28 market-leading VMSs, and supporting 30+ mainstream video analytics functions and 200 in-market custom models. All these functions empower users with real-time monitoring and alerting, forensic video search capabilities, and invaluable business intelligence applications.

About SecurityInfoWatch:

SecurityInfoWatch.com is the security industry's premier online portal for breaking security news and analysis, original content, new product coverage, thought provoking technology analysis, webinars, e-newsletters and much more. It is also the online home for Security Business magazine and Security Technology Executive (STE) magazine.

SOURCE IronYun