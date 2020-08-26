Iroquois Gas Transmission System Supports Food Insecurity and COVID-Relief through $50,000 Donation to Organizations in New York and Connecticut

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iroquois Gas Transmission System recently contributed a total of $50,000 to United Way and food security organizations serving residents in Connecticut and New York. Iroquois' donations will support these organizations in their work to provide assistance and nutritious food to families and individuals struggling with hunger.

"These unprecedented times have created hardships for many families," said Jeffrey Bruner, President of Iroquois Pipeline Operating Company. "We're thankful for the opportunity to help these great New York and Connecticut organizations as they serve the neediest among us."

Contributions were made to a total of twelve organizations in communities where Iroquois has operations, including:

New York:

United Way of Long Island

Food Bank of Central New York

Food Bank of Hudson Valley

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

West Side Campaign Against Hunger ( Bronx )

) Island Harvest ( Long Island )

) Athens Community Food Pantry

Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County

Connecticut:

Connecticut Food Bank

Milford Council on Aging

on Aging Brookfield Food Pantry

Valley United Way

"We encourage everyone who can to support the critical mission of food security organizations in their community, especially during these challenging times," said Bruner.

For more information about Iroquois' efforts to help alleviate hunger please visit https://www.iroquois.com/site/assets/files/1055/website_food_bank_communications_8720.pdf.

About Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P.

Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P., a limited partnership owned by affiliates of TC Energy Corp. and Dominion Energy, Inc., owns and operates a 414-mile interstate natural gas pipeline extending from the U.S.-Canadian border at Waddington, NY through New York State and western Connecticut to its terminus in Commack, NY and from Huntington to the Bronx, NY. The company is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC"). Iroquois' wholly-owned subsidiary, the Iroquois Pipeline Operating Company, headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is the agent for and operator of the pipeline.

Contact: Kasara Newton

Gaffney Bennett Public Relations

[email protected]

(860) 940-5584

SOURCE Iroquois Gas Transmission