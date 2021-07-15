IRP Systems Partners with Sona Comstar to Bring Revolutionary Magnet-Less E-motors Technology to The Electric Vehicles Market

TEL-AVIV, Israel and GURUGRAM, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRP Systems, the leading provider of cutting-edge electric powertrain solutions for e-mobility, has signed today a strategic agreement with Sona Comstar, a leading global automotive component manufacturer, to jointly develop and commercialize magnet-less e-motors and controllers for the electric 2- and 3-wheeler platforms. Under the agreement, IRP will license its technology to Sona Comstar for manufacturing of the system exclusively in India, expecting to start mass production in 2023. IRP's one of its kind control technology, Sona Comstar's state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, and its global reach give rise to new possibilities in mass electric mobility.

Affordable and scalable e-powertrain solutions that can address the growing mass-market demand are in the epicenter of the electrification revolution. IRP's TrueDrive technology, implemented in magnet-less e-motors, will be a real game-changer, as it would enable overall system cost reduction without compromising on its performance.

"This is another step in IRP's mission to lead the automotive ecosystem with innovative and sustainable technology. Our technology ensures not only cleaner air but also a more environmental-friendly production process and responsible use of natural resources. We are excited to partner with a global, leading player such as Sona Comstar to bring the product to the mass market," said Moran Price, IRP Systems Co-founder, and CEO.

"We are excited with this partnership because it will help India reduce its dependence on imports of critical raw materials and is well-aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of an atmanirhar Bharat ('self-reliant India'). The system developed through this partnership will be an environmentally compatible and cost-effective solution that would ensure the security of natural resources by avoiding the use of rare earth elements," said Kiran Deshmukh, CTO of Sona Comstar.

The partnership was facilitated by iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology), India's leading institution for transforming startups based on tech innovation into successful businesses.

About IRP Systems

IRP Systems provides high-performance electric powertrain systems for a variety of e-mobility platforms, enabling powerful and affordable electric vehicles. Leveraging its unique powertrain design and control algorithms, the company's breakthrough TrueDrive™ product portfolio reaches an unprecedented level of efficiency. IRP Systems is removing the last barriers of electric vehicle adoption by making electric mobility technology affordable for the mass market and accelerating its adoption worldwide.

About Sona-Comstar

Sona Comstar is an Indian origin, global automotive systems and components manufacturer with nine plants spread across India, China, Mexico, and the USA. The company is one of India's leading automotive technology companies, designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, BSG systems, EV traction motors (BLDC and PMSM) and motor control units to automotive OEMs across the US, Europe, India, and China, across all vehicle categories such as conventional passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-highway vehicles, electric cars, electric light commercial vehicles, and electric two & three-wheelers.

About iCreate

iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is an autonomous centre of excellence of the Government of Gujarat, and is India's leading institution for transforming startups based on tech innovation into successful businesses. Located in a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus at Dev Dholera in Ahmedabad, till date, it has supported 389 innovations and 30 patents with a 'high-touch, entrepreneur-first' model, connecting them with mentors, markets and money. Embedded systems and IoT are a focus area for iCreate, in domains like Electric Vehicles, Renewable Energy, Agritech, Healthtech, Fintech, Watertech, among others. It is home to Cisco's largest Innovation Lab in India and has partnerships with leading institutions in the US, Israel, and other countries.

