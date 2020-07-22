IRPC Americas Launches New IRPC Americas ONLINE

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The impact of COVID-19 on the downstream industry, and the world, is undeniable. What has not changed is the need for information on innovative, developing technologies that can revolutionize business, improve efficiencies and streamline processes.

For more than a decade, Hydrocarbon Processing has been committed to providing the downstream market with the leading technology event—IRPC Americas. This year, due to the current environment, IRPC Americas is going ONLINE for the first time. This virtual platform will be held September 22–23 and offers attendees the opportunity to share knowledge, network and make business connections from the security of their home or office.

This year's IRPC Americas will focus on Optimizing the Future of Processing and will offer two tracks: one on Refining and a second on Petrochemicals. By offering this conference online, attendees can select the session to watch live and then later watch other sessions at their leisure. Companies that have already committed to presenting at this year's event include Shell, BASF, Honeywell and ExxonMobil.

Catherine Watkins, publisher of Hydrocarbon Processing, said, "After the success of our first online conference IRPC EurAsia, I am excited to bring our next conference into the homes and offices of our participants. We look forward to sessions from leading operators and industry experts and engaged participation with real-time audience comments and questions. Just by attending, attendees are eligible for a certificate of attendance which may be used to meet continued education requirements."

For more information about IRPC Americas ONLINE and to register, please visit IRPC-Americas.com

ABOUT GULF ENERGY INFORMATION

For more than 100 years, Gulf Energy Information has been the leading provider of business and technical knowledge for the global oil and gas industry. Since its formation in 1916, the company has evolved from a single publication—The Oil Weekly, which was dedicated to upstream activity in the Gulf Coast area of the United States—to a diversified media and market intelligence company. Gulf produces the oil and gas industry's leading publications: World Oil, Hydrocarbon Processing, Gas Processing & LNG, Petroleum Economist and Pipeline & Gas Journal. In addition, Gulf also produces datasets (Construction Boxscore and Energy Web Atlas) containing in-depth project and facility data.

