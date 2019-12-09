IRRAflow® Wins CONNECT's "2019 Most Innovative New Product" Award

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB (NASDAQ Stockholm: IRRAS), a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, announced today that IRRAflow has been selected as the 2019 winner of CONNECT's Most Innovative New Product award in the medical device category. CONNECT, a premier nonprofit helping entrepreneurs with innovative startups in the technology and life sciences sectors, continues its thirty-two-year tradition of celebrating innovation leaders in the broader San Diego area.

IRRAflow, the company's initial commercial product, has a unique mechanism of action that addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual-lumen catheter that combines automated irrigation, controlled drainage, and continuous ICP monitoring, all into one system.

"Our IRRAS team has worked extremely hard to build the foundation for a legacy company, and it was an honor to be recognized by our entrepreneurial peers," said Will Martin, IRRAS' Chief Commercial Officer. "At IRRAS, we are committed to bringing needed innovation to neurocritical care and this recognition confirms our commitment."

IRRAflow was awarded in the medical device category at the annual Innovation Awards event held on Thursday, December 5th, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. Winners were selected in the following seven categories: Big Data; Cleantech; Defense; Medical Device; Life Science and Healthtech; Smart City & Transportation, and Software.

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB is a global healthcare company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone +46 8 121 576 90.

ABOUT CONNECT

For more than 30 years, CONNECT has focused on elevating entrepreneurs in the San Diego region. The organization has a long history as a powerhouse of resources for innovators, including mentorship, education, and connection to capital. CONNECT serves entrepreneurs and startups throughout their growth journey, from early stage to capital raise, with a suite of curated programs and events aimed to help companies grow, gain access to capital, and scale.

