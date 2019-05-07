STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tuesday May 7, at 04.00 p.m. CET IRRAS will host a conference call and an online presentation of its Q1 2019 interim report (which was published earlier today 08.00 a.m. CET).

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Sweden: +46-8-5664-2707

Rest of the world: +44-33-3300-9034

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

https://financialhearings.com/event/11740

Hosts: President CEO Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D. and CFO and Deputy CEO Fredrik Alpsten

Investor and Media Contact:

Fredrik Alpsten

CFO and Deputy CEO

+46-706-67-31-06

fredrik.alpsten@irras.com

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a publicly-traded, commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for brain surgery.

The company's initial product, IRRAflow, is the world's first "irrigating ventricular drain." Its unique mechanism of action addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual lumen catheter that combines active irrigation with ongoing fluid drainage. Additionally, IRRAflow incorporates ICP monitoring and uses a proprietary software to regulate treatment based on desired pressure levels. IRRAflow received FDA-clearance in July 2018.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-ab---q1-report-2019---invitation-to-conference-call-and-webcast,c2805107

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16550/2805107/1038521.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE IRRAS

Related Links

http://www.irras.com

