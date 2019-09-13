IRRAS Announces Changes in Management and Key Hires With Leadership Roles in Regulatory Affairs and Hummingbird Product Line

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB, a commercial stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced that Vinny Podichetty VP, Clinical, Regulatory Affairs & Quality has resigned for personal reasons, and two key appointments to drive IRRAS' continued growth.

Niloufa Insanally, Ph.D., joins as Head of Regulatory Affairs. Dr. Insanally has over 15 years' experience in the medical device, pharmaceutical and biotechnological areas with extensive expertise with both US and international regulatory approval processes. She holds a Bachelor of Science from University of Toronto, Canada, and a Ph.D. from University of North London, UK.

Dave Asbury is appointed Director, Project Engineering, and will lead product development for the company's Hummingbird intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring product line. Prior to joining IRRAS, Asbury was Director of R&D for InnerSpace Neuro Solutions where he played an integral role in the early design and evolution of the Hummingbird ICP product family. After IRRAS' acquisition of the Hummingbird ICP assets earlier this year, he will now lead the integration of these new Hummingbird products into the current IRRAS product portfolio. Asbury has over 15 years' experience in developing new technologies for medical device companies and holds a Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering Pre-Medicine from University of California, San Diego.

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB is a global healthcare company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone 08-121 576 90.

SOURCE IRRAS