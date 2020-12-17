IRRAS Announces Expansion of IRRAflow Launch to Southeastern Europe

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Medical Innovation Solutions, a leading distributor of world-class neurosurgical medical devices and technologies throughout Southeastern Europe, including the key markets of Serbia, Croatia, Romania, North Macedonia, Slovenia and Hungary."

We are pleased to partner with Medical Innovation Solutions to expand the commercial availability of our IRRAflow product line to physicians and patients throughout southeastern Europe," said Coenraad Tamse, Vice President of International Sales for IRRAS. "This partnership expands the IRRAflow launch into a new geographic region of Europe by partnering with a leading distributor that successfully sells a complementary product portfolio that targets a hospital's intensive care unit (ICU)."

Saša Pozder, Managing Director of Medical Innovation Solutions, commented, "We are excited to add IRRAflow to our product portfolio because we can now offer patients a next generation solution for intracranial bleeding. This exclusive distribution agreement builds upon our history of success in launching leading medical technologies to our clients. We plan to focus our early efforts in Serbia and Croatia and will build upon this initial success by expanding into the broader geography."

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos

Ph.D.

CEO

[email protected]

Europe

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46 73 951 95 02

[email protected]

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on December 17, 2020 at 08:00 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-announces-expansion-of-irraflow-launch-to-southeastern-europe,c3256545

SOURCE IRRAS