IRRAS Announces Participation at the 19th European Congress of Neurosurgery

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a medical technology company focused on commercializing innovative solutions for neurocritical care, announced today it will be exhibiting at EANS2019, the 19th European Congress of Neurosurgery, hosted by the European Association of Neurological Societies. EANS2019 is being held at the Convention Center Dublin, in Dublin, Ireland, on September 24-28, 2019.

Conference attendees are invited to visit IRRAS in booth #29 to learn more about IRRAflow®, the world's first irrigating ventricular drainage system. IRRAflow's unique mechanism of action addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual-lumen catheter that combines automated irrigation, controlled drainage, and continuous ICP monitoring.

Dr. Behnam Rezai Jahromi, a leading neurosurgeon from Helsinki University Hospital, in Helsinki, Finland, will lead educational sessions in the IRRAS booth each day at 10:15 am. Dr. Rezai Jahromi will present his clinical experience using the novel system and answer questions about best practices using the device.

"With nearly 1,800 health care professionals in the neurosurgical space attending EANS2019, we are excited to have the opportunity to share our cutting-edge technology with neurosurgeons from around the world," said Will Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of IRRAS.

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB is a global healthcare company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone 08-121 576 90.

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

President and CEO

ir@irras.com

Europe

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46-73-951-9502

sabina.berlin@irras.com

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on September 24, 2019 at 5:15 p.m. (CET).

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-announces-participation-at-the-19th-european-congress-of-neurosurgery,c2916868

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16550/2916868/1112892.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE IRRAS