IRRAS Strengthens Executive Team With Addition of Dr. Vinny Podichetty as Vice President of Clinical Affairs

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS), a commercial-stage medical-technology company, announced today that it has appointed Vinny Podichetty, MD, MS. as Vice President of Global Clinical Affairs. Dr. Podichetty will report to the President and Chief Executive Officer, Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., and will serve as a member of the Executive Management team.

Dr. Podichetty brings more than 17 years of experience in clinical, medical and regulatory affairs and global execution of clinical trials for medical devices. He has developed and successfully managed high-profile clinical programs for Class II and Class III products, post-market clinical research studies and regulatory plans for small and established organizations.

Prior to joining IRRAS, he held senior positions in Clinical Affairs at Edwards Lifesciences, MicroVention Terumo and Zimmer Biomet Inc. Dr. Podichetty launched his career in clinical research at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio. Subsequently in his other industry roles, he served in various leadership capacities in program management, clinical affairs, strategic planning and portfolio management with key responsibilities in IDE and early feasibility/R&D study execution. Dr. Podichetty holds a Diploma in Medicine from India and a Master of Science degree from Cleveland State University.

"I am excited to join IRRAS, and ready to work in achieving the company's mission of developing innovative solutions that transform fluid management in patients. IRRAS's commercial portfolio and scope of initiatives from a clinical and scientific perspective are impressive, and I see tremendous potential in its product pipeline to provide optimal patient care therapies," said Vinny Podichetty.

"Vinny is a valuable addition to the IRRAS management team. His expertise and vast array of experiences will be important as we work to expand our clinical evidence and scientific initiatives over the next several years to support our IRRAflow system and accelerate our plans to become a global leader in the world of neurocritical care," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., President and CEO of IRRAS.

About IRRAS:

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a publicly-traded, commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for brain surgery. The company's initial product, IRRAflow®, addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual lumen catheter that combines active irrigation with ongoing fluid drainage. IRRAflow received FDA clearance in July 2018.

Regularly during treatment, the IRRAflow catheter is automatically flushed to prevent common catheter occlusions from forming. Because IRRAflow is a completely closed system, it is designed to reduce the documented infection risk of these procedures. Additionally, IRRAflow incorporates ICP monitoring and uses a proprietary software to regulate treatment based on desired pressure levels.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Wildeco is certified adviser of the company. Wildeco is reached at + 46-8-545-271-00 or at info@wildeco.se.

This document is considered information that IRRAS is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on March 11, 2019 at 08.00 a.m. (CET).

