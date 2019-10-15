IRRAS to Present at the 17th Neurocritical Care Society's Annual Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a global healthcare company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, announced today its presence at the 17thNeurocritical Care Society's annual meeting, being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on October 15-18, 2019.

IRRAS will be co-hosting a breakfast symposium with the Neurocritical Care Society that will address innovation in the sector with industry-leading key opinion leaders. Details are provided below.

IRRAS' Breakfast Symposium with Neurocritical Care Society

Title: "Bringing Needed Innovation to Neurocritical Care"

Date/Time: Thursday, October 17that 7:40 am

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Room 212-214

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit IRRAS' booth #221 to learn more about IRRAflow®, the world's first irrigating ventricular drainage system, as well as the Hummingbird Neuromonitoring product line.

For more information on this event, please visit the Media and Events tab on the IRRAS website at irras.com.

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB is a global healthcare company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone +46-8-121-576-90.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on October 15, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (CET).

