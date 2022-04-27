Irresistible 2022-- the Global HR Event from The Josh Bersin Company--unveils its high-caliber CHRO speaker line up, and more

Irresistible 2022 is ground-breaking in every way, and this is reflected in the caliber of speakers Tweet this

Irresistible 2022 takes place May 23-25 at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. Hosted in partnership with USC Marshall School of Business Executive Education, it will bring together an unprecedented number of industry-leading CHROs, including Cynthia Burks, former CHRO, Genentech and Joyce Westerdahl, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Oracle. As well as those giving keynotes, practitioner leaders from Amazon.com, Babson College Prudential, Uber and Walmart will also play an active role in sessions at the event.

Six hands-on conference tracks and 20 individual breakout sessions will deep-dive into:

The HR Organization of the Future

The Irresistible Employee Experience

Becoming a Healthy Organization

Learning and Development at Scale

Recruiting and Retaining the Best

HR Technology Excellence.

Josh Bersin, global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said:

"Irresistible 2022 is ground-breaking in every way, and this is reflected in the caliber of speakers who have sought out this event as a platform to share first-hand experiences, lessons, fears and ideas as we all play our own part in reimagining the workplace and the role of HR. We're thrilled with the line-up, and there's more to be announced as further sessions and speakers are confirmed – so we encourage people to keep checking back for the latest announcements.

"This is the ultimate HR networking and educational event—not to be missed in the midst of one of the most difficult and challenging labor markets in many decades. Once and for all, the power has shifted to employees who are looking for irresistible employers and work experiences. This unprecedented forum that is Irresistible 2022 will equip attendees with all of the fresh inspiration and tools they need to create and keep building that environment, so that the best talent comes—and stays. Best of all—it's in person. See you there!"

