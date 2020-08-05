Irrigation Controller Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 17.5% Between 2019 & 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Irrigation Controller Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The irrigation controller market looks promising with opportunities in the non-agriculture and agriculture sectors.



The global irrigation controller market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.5% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing need for water conservation, use of modern agriculture practices, and the growing global demand for lawn and garden equipment.



The study includes the Irrigation controller market size and forecast for the global Irrigation controller market through 2024, segmented by product form, irrigation type, application, and region.



Some of the Irrigation controller companies profiled in this report include Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, Toro, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, HydroPoint Data Systems, Netafim, Calsense, Glacon, Rachio, Weathermatic, Green IQ, and Nelson Irrigation.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global Irrigation controller market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global Irrigation controller market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product form, system type, irrigation type, application, and region.

Global market size by product form, system type, irrigation type, application, and region. Regional analysis: Global Irrigation controller market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

Global Irrigation controller market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for Irrigation controller in the global irrigation controller market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for Irrigation controller in the global irrigation controller market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for Irrigation controller in the global irrigation controller market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for Irrigation controller in the global irrigation controller market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global irrigation controller market by system (weather-based and sensor-based), product form (smart controllers, tap timers, and basic controllers), irrigation type (drip/trickle and sprinkler), application (non-agriculture and agriculture), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and RoW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the irrigation controller market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the irrigation controller market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in the irrigation controller market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the irrigation controller market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the irrigation controller market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in the irrigation controller market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in the irrigation controller market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the irrigation controller market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Irrigation controller Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Irrigation controller Market by Product Form

3.3.1: Smart controller

3.3.2: Tap timers

3.3.3: Basic controller

3.4: Global Irrigation controller Market by Irrigation Type

3.4.1: Drip/trickle

3.4.2: Sprinkler

3.5: Global Irrigation controller Market by Application

3.5.1: Non-agriculture

3.5.1.1: Sports ground/golf course

3.5.1.2: Residential

3.5.1.3: Others

3.5.2: Agriculture

3.5.2.1: Open field

3.5.2.2: Cereals & grains

3.5.2.3: Oilseeds & pulses

3.5.2.4: Fruits & vegetables

3.5.2.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Irrigation controller Market by Region

4.2: North American Irrigation controller Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Form: Smart controller, Tap timers, and Basic controller

4.2.2: Market by Irrigation Type: Drip/trickle and sprinkler

4.2.3: Market by Application: Non-agriculture and agriculture

4.3: European Irrigation controller Market

4.4: APAC Irrigation controller Market

4.5: RoW Irrigation controller Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Irrigation controller Market by Product Form

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Irrigation controller Market by Irrigation type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Irrigation controller Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Irrigation Controller Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Irrigation Controller Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Irrigation Controller Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Valmont Industries

7.2: Lindsay Corporation

7.3: Toro

7.4: Hunter Industries

7.5: Rain Bird

7.6: HydroPoint Data Systems

7.7: Netafim

7.8: Calsense

7.9: Glacon

7.10: Rachio

7.11: Weathermatic

7.12: Green IQ

7.13: Nelson Irrigation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u13zu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

