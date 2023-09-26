Irrigation timers and controllers market to grow by USD 748.99 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising water scarcity to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The irrigation timers and controllers market size is expected to grow by USD 748.99 million from 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (Agriculture and Non-agriculture), product (Smart controllers and Basic controllers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing water scarcity is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Developing countries such as India and China utilize extensive amounts of water for agriculture, with about 82% of available freshwater resources used for agriculture. Lack of effective irrigation methods leads to water wastage in most parts of the world. Therefore, installing irrigation timers and controllers for residential and commercial purposes is very convenient because it saves water, saves time, and saves costs. This will increase the demand for irrigation timers and controllers, which will drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the irrigation timers and controllers market: Bermad CS Ltd., California Sensor Corp. dba Calsense, DIG Corp., Fiskars Corp., Galcon Bakarim Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., Holman Industries, Hunter Industries Inc, Husqvarna AB, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., K-Rain Manufacturing, Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corp., Skydrop LLC, TALGIL Computing & Control LTD, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries Inc., and Weathermatic

Irrigation Timers and Controllers Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 11.44% YOY growth in 2023.

Leading Trend-

The advent of smart timers and controllers is the primary trend shaping the growth of the market.

Significant Challenge-

Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is a significant challenge that negatively affects the growth of the market.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing report

Key Segments:

The market share growth by the agriculture segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for food, rising costs, and water shortages are driving demand for better irrigation methods, which in turn is driving sales of irrigation timers and controllers in the agricultural sector. Many companies offer irrigation timers and controllers for agricultural applications. In addition, the governments of the US, Canada, India, and China continuously strive to promote the development of the domestic agricultural sector by expanding support to farmers. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request FREE Sample Report

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

