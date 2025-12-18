Irrigator Tech Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply to Expand Training Opportunities for Green Industry Professionals

Industry-leading irrigation training program enhances SiteOne's commitment to contractor

ROSWELL, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteOne® Landscape Supply today announced it has expanded its professional development offerings by incorporating Irrigator Technical Training School into its contractor education services. This strategic move enhances SiteOne's ability to support irrigation professionals with industry‑recognized training and certification.

"The integration of Irrigator Tech reflects our continued commitment to delivering superior quality, service and value to our customers," said Doug Black, chairman and CEO of SiteOne. "Contractors rely on us not only for best-in-class products, but also for partnership and support that strengthen their long-term success. By adding trade-based, technical training programs in irrigation, we are expanding our ability to help customers build skills, elevate their teams and grow their businesses. We are excited to welcome this organization into the SiteOne family and to broaden the educational resources available to the professionals who depend on us."

Built around a practical, field‑oriented curriculum, Irrigator Tech is widely regarded within the green industry as a leader in irrigation training. Its programs emphasize real‑world skills across irrigation installation, repair and maintenance. The company's hands‑on instruction is designed to elevate professional capability and credibility.

"I am thrilled to join the SiteOne team, a move that opens exciting new avenues for growth and innovation at Irrigator Tech," said Marcie Daigle, owner of Irrigator Tech. "Joining SiteOne allows us to better serve our students with new products and technologies, along with providing exciting career opportunities and long-term growth potential."

The integration of Irrigator Tech builds on SiteOne's broader goal of delivering value beyond products, including professional development, business support services, and education designed to help customers build stronger, more successful businesses.

