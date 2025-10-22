Irrigreen Expands Contractor Ecosystem with Pro Select Partner Program Milestones

After fivefold growth, Irrigreen launches a new self-serve portal and expanded partner benefits to meet rising demand from irrigation pros

EDINA, Minn., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Irrigreen, the leader in precision smart irrigation, today announced major milestones and new features for its Pro Select Partner Program , which has grown more than fivefold year over year. The four-tier program allows irrigation professionals—including contractors, landscapers, and developers—to grow faster and smarter with lead generation, multichannel marketing support, professional training, enhanced discounts, and more.

Now, Irrigreen is introducing a new self-serve portal to make it even easier for Pro Select members to grow their businesses. The portal serves as a one-stop hub where partners can order units, manage quotes and designs, track shipments, explore financing options, and access exclusive resources—all in one place. Since its 2024 debut , the Pro Select Partner Program has expanded nationwide, now representing professionals in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico and continuing to scale to meet rising demand for precision-based, water-saving irrigation systems.

"I've been part of the program since day one, and Irrigreen continues to raise the bar," said Jaron Puckett, Owner of Advanced Lawn & Land in Nashville, TN. "Their team is committed to creating the best in irrigation tech and always listens to feedback. Homeowners love the product, and we love the contractor program because it gives us the support and pricing we need to scale."

The Pro Select program was designed to empower landscapers with profitable, sustainable technology that saves up to 50% more water for their clients while cutting install and service time. The milestone comes on the heels of Irrigreen's $19 million Series A funding , fueling U.S. manufacturing expansion and the rollout of its next-generation irrigation system, Irrigreen 3.0.

Irrigreen 3.0 builds on the company's patented precision spray technology by digitally "printing" water only where it's needed, eliminating muddy patches, brown spots, and wasteful overspray onto sidewalks and driveways. Irrigreen 3.0 was designed with irrigation professionals in mind, with major upgrades in performance, durability, and ease of installation:

Its patent-pending Auto-Clean system automatically clears sediment and debris to maintain consistent pressure and extend product life, even in sandy or mineral-heavy soil.

A new pressure-sensing architecture provides more accurate flow readings and dynamic adjustments, so water placement stays precise no matter the conditions.

A compact, low-profile body reduces trenching depth by up to a foot, saving time and labor, while upgraded riser mechanics retract cleanly to prevent mower damage and simplify part replacement.

A modular internal design with fewer components makes servicing and head swaps faster and more affordable. With 16 precision "printer ports," coverage is smoother and more uniform than ever.

Finally, a user-friendly smart controller provides homeowner and professional access to system settings and diagnostics, both on-site and within Irrigreen's app.

For irrigation professionals, the result is a system that installs in less time, requires minimal maintenance, and delivers the consistent, high-performance results clients notice immediately.

"Our partners are the backbone of Irrigreen's next phase of growth as the greatest champions of our product and mission," said Shane Dyer, CEO and co-founder of Irrigreen. "As we expand across the U.S., our goal is to make smart, sustainable, and precise irrigation as simple to sell and install as traditional systems, benefitting homeowners, business owners, and the planet."

Join the movement toward smarter irrigation. Visit our site to explore the Pro Select program and become a Certified Irrigreen Partner.

About Irrigreen

Irrigreen is the leader in smart irrigation, applying inkjet printing principles to landscape watering, saving people up to 50 percent on outdoor water usage. Engineered by a team of experts in precision spray technology, the company's groundbreaking system accurately places water only where it's needed, eliminating overspray and waste with fewer sprinkler heads. Each Irrigreen system blends powerful AI-driven software with expertly engineered hardware to automate landscape maintenance and transform outdated irrigation infrastructure. Headquartered in San Francisco, California and Edina, Minnesota, Irrigreen is setting a new standard for intelligent, efficient, and environmentally responsible landscapes.

Media Contact

Nina Rowan

[email protected]

SOURCE Irrigreen