Irrimax Launches New IRRISEPT® Kits-Continues to Provide Irrigation Innovation

Completes Phase II of Promised Innovation Pipeline

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device manufacturer Irrimax Corporation, known globally for its antimicrobial wound lavage product, IRRISEPT®, delivers promised innovation and enhancements in multiple healthcare market segments. Irrimax is now introducing new products and accessories to enable the use of the proprietary Irrisept solution with powered irrigation devices, continuing to expand on the company's mission to reduce infections and healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes.

Irrisept Wound Solution Kit Irrisept Accessory Kit

"Irrimax is committed to meeting the needs of its customers, which is at the core of our customer-centric approach," shares President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Gil. "While Irrisept has become a standard of care in many hospitals globally, our customers have expressed additional needs regarding how and when they could use Irrisept, especially in minimally invasive procedures. We developed these products in response to those customer needs and insights, and we're thrilled to be able to answer that market demand with these new product innovations."

Irrimax announced that it would expand its portfolio by releasing a series of enhancements and new products, instituting a two-phase innovation pipeline, and releasing five new products within a two-year window. Phase one took the flagship IRRISEPT Antimicrobial Wound Lavage product design and considered features and applications for utilization across the continuum of care in settings ranging from pre-hospital to acute and post-acute. Now Irrimax has launched the second phase, unveiling two new kits, the 'IRRISEPT Accessory Kit' and 'IRRISEPT Wound Solution Kit.' These new kits are designed to be used in conjunction with the original IRRISEPT Antimicrobial Wound Lavage product. This gives clinicians flexibility and choice in their application of IRRISEPT by choosing to use manual compression for irrigation or by attaching an adapter and spiking the bottle for utilization with powered irrigation systems such as suction irrigation, pulse lavage, negative pressure wound therapy, and other systems.

Both kits are now available in the US market. Irrimax is actively working to make its added portfolio options available globally and continues to execute additional projects in its innovative product and development pipeline.

About Irrimax Corporation

Established in 1994, Irrimax Corporation has been steadfast in its mission to reduce infections and healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes. Its flagship product is IRRISEPT Antimicrobial Wound Lavage, containing 0.05% Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) in 99.95% Sterile Water for Irrigation, USP. For more information, visit www.IRRISEPT.com.

SOURCE Irrimax Corporation