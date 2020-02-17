Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market to Reach $2.01 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 8.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market by Type (IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D), IBS with Constipation (IBS-C), and Mixed IBS (IBS-M), Product (Rifaximin, Eluxadoline, Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, and Others), and End User (Hospitals Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment industry was pegged at $1.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Incentives for market growth

Increase in geriatric population, rise in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, and surge in the number of pipeline drugs have boosted the growth of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market. However, poor demand from under-developed countries hampers the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in the developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6313

The rifaximin segment dominated the market

By product, the Rifaximin segment held the largest share in 2018, accounted for more than one-third of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, due to increased demand to treat IBS with Diarrhea (IBS-D) caused by Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria in adults and children. The report includes an analysis of other segments such as Eluxadoline, Lubiprostone, Linaclotide, and others.

The online pharmacies segment to manifest the fastest CAGR through 2026

The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in preference for online purchasing of drugs over the traditional methods, surge in awareness regarding online pharmacies, and increase in the number of Internet users. However, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market, due to strong presence of retail pharmacies around the globe and the convenience offered by them.

North America held the lion's share

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to rise in gastrointestinal diseases such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation and presence of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. This is due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, presence of the developing R&D sector, and increase in healthcare reforms.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6313

Major market players

Abbott Laboratories

Ardelyx Inc.

Allergan plc

AstraZeneca plc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (McNeil Consumer Healthcare)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Alopecia Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Immunoglobulin Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Enteric Softgel Capsules Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

SOURCE Allied Market Research