IRS Announces Drop in Standard Mileage Rate by 1.50 Cents in 2021

AMHERST, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarData Consultants provides The IRS Standard Mileage Rate and FAVR plan maximum vehicle costs, which are published annually in IRS Rev Procedure 2010-51 Notice 2020-2.

2021 IRS STANDARD MILEAGE RATE

CarData Consultants

Effective January 1 2021, the IRS Standard Mileage Rate for 2021 is down 1.50 cents to 56 cents per mile. The standard mileage rate for business is based on an annual study of the fixed and variable costs of operating an automobile.

The application for the IRS Standard Rate is to reimburse occasional business use.

IRS STANDARD MILEAGE RATE TRENDS

The table below created by CarData Online displays the IRS Standard Rate for the past 27 years. During those 27 years, the IRS adjusted the Standard Rate in mid-year only four times, in 1999, 2005, 2008 and in 2011. Mid-term adjustments are a function of dramatic changes in fuel prices, as happened with Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

IRS STANDARD MILEAGE RATE



Effective Date Until Date Rate Value 2021 January

56 2020 January 2020 December 57.50 2019 January 2019 December 58.00 2018 January 2018 December 54.50 2017 January 2017 December 53.50 2016 January 2016 December 54.00 2015 January 2015 December 57.50 2014 January 2014 December 56.00 2013 January 2013 December 56.50 2011 July 2012 December 55.50 2011 January 2011 June 51.00 2010 January 2010 December 50.00 2009 January 2009 December 55.00 2008 July 2008 December 58.50 2008 January 2008 June 50.50 2007 January 2007 December 48.50 2006 January 2006 December 44.50 2005 September 2005 December 48.50 2005 January 2005 August 40.50 2004 January 2004 December 37.50 2003 January 2003 December 36.00 2002 January 2002 December 36.50 2001 January 2001 December 34.50 2000 January 2000 December 32.50 1999 April 1999 December 31.00 1998 January 1999 March 32.50 1997 January 1997 December 31.50 1996 January 1996 December 31.00 1995 January 1995 December 30.00 1994 January 1994 December 29.00

Please see official IRS release HERE.

